MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 44.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.08 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $896.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.