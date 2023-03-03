MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 225,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 316,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

