MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.11. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Stories

