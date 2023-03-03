MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $281,924. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

