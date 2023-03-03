MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

