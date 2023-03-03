MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.7 %

Ultra Clean Profile

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $31.94 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.