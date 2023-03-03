MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.58 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

