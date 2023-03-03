MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.29 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

