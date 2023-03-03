MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

