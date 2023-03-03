MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.