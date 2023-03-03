MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $731.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 5.04. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

