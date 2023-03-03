MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of STBA opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

