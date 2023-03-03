MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

