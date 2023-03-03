MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

