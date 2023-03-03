MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,714 Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQRx were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQRx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EQRx by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Corvex Management LP increased its position in shares of EQRx by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.65. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

