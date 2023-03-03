MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,779 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

UUUU stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

