MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

