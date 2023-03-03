MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

