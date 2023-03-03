MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

