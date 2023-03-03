MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

ARI stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

