MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 128.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,352 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.00%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

