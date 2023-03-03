MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $315,316. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.