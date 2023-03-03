MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

