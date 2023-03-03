MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 17,655 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 516,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

