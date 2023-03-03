MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

