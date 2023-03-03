MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,803,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,464 shares of company stock worth $10,837,117. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

