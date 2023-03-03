MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,621 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.23 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.