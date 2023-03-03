MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Shares of GLOB opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $282.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

