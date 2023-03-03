MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 130.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.