MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.