MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $226.33 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

