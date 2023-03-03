MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ciena by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after acquiring an additional 101,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,402 shares of company stock worth $3,826,728. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.