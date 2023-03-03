MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.58.

First Solar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $198.22 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $199.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile



First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

