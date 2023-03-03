MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $68.48 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

