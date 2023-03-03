MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

