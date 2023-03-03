MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.39 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

