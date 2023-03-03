MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after buying an additional 647,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,933,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,038,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

