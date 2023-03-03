MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3,829.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,983 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.68 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

