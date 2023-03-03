MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $95.76 and a 12-month high of $127.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.