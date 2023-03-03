MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.