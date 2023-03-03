MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,359 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $958,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $76.25 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

