MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

