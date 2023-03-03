MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

