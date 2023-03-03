MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

