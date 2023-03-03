MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,885,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,660,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

