MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

