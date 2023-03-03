MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

