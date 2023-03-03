MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,407 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

