MML Investors Services LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

