MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.2 %

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $354.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $389.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

